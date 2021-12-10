Massive demolition to hit communities along airport road – Bello

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello on Thursday directed that all illegal structures within the nation’s capital, belonging to Non indigene be removed

without any compensation

The Minister who gave this directive

while meeting with chiefs of seven communities along Lugbe, Airport road to fashion out ways to resolve the imminent challenges emanating from sales of lands to non indigene in the nation’s capital, appealed passionately to original inhabitants to stop selling their birth rights to non indigenes ,saying, when the ships are down the non indigenes will go back to their various country home.

He advised that, “It is not all the lands we give to you that you sell, you must remember that you have a growing families and must keep your heritage”

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Comrade Ikharo Attah who spoke on behalf of the Minister said, Bello has the interest of the indigenous people at heart and will not do anything to twat the peaceful co-existence of the people.

” The families of indigenous people are growing and we must look for ways to accommodate them. A layout is under way to cater exclusively for this purpose.

“I appeal to you not to sell them when you get them. This is what is applicable and after selling, you begin to cry foul. This is not acceptable.

“We are coming to demolish all non indigenous building in your communities, it will be massive, why we are not touching yours is because is your anscentral home and since you have not been relocated we will not touch your buildings.

“The Minister has directed that we move in an remove all illegal structures within the nation’s capital. Non indigene houses will be removed without any compensation”, he said.

He, however, advise that ,when government give you allocation, please don’t sell, always remember your growing families and if you must sell tell them is farm lands so that when we demolish they will not fall back to you.

Acting Director, Development Control is the only director, Tpl Garba Kwamkur said the meeting was at the instance of the Minister.

He said, ” The minister instructed that we moved in to write the structural wrongs in the communities.

He said they have already marked some of the illegal structures and those that has not been marked we will do that before the year runs to an end.

Kwamkur said they will start demolishing in the first quarter of next year.

While adding that, they will not spare any illegal estates spring up in Lugbe.

Malam Yusuf Mugajji, Aguma of Sauka one of the Chief’s who spoke with newsmen appealed to the Federal Capital Territory Administration that, if possible enforcement agencies should be left to secure the demolished community 24 hour after the exercise saying, after the demolition, hoodlums will take over and be looting the indigenous communities as soon as the task force have gone.

He added that, the indigenous communities are expanding so FCTA should demolition of some of the scoters.