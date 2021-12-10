Champion Newspapers Limited
Police arrest Man,  21, with ammunition in Lagos. 

By Patience Igbo
 Lagos State Police command has arrested an armed robbery suspect, Abdullahi Zakari 21.
The suspect was arrested  along NEPA Road, Alaba Rago Market, Ojo, Lagos by the  Anti-crime patrol team of the Ojo Police Division during a routine patrol of the area.
Items recovered from the suspect include two locally-made pistols and one live cartridge concealed in a bag.The suspect according to the police , upon interrogation, confessed to be one of the men of the underworld that are responsible for the  spate of robbery in traffic in Alaba, Ojo, Iba and similar places in the state in recent times.
Following his arrest, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu immediately directed that he  should be transferred to the Command’s Tactical Team for diligent investigation and prosecution.
