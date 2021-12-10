Ember Month: NEMA trains FRSC, Other stakeholders on road traffic crash rescue operation

By Patience Ogbo

As the Christmas and New Year festivities are fast approaching, the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA South West zone has commenced training for stakeholders in a bid to reducing road crashes .

Following this, the agency in continuation of the activities lined up for December Operation Eagle Eye, the South West Zonal Office organized a one day training session on Wednesday 8th December, 2021 for Federal Road Safety Corp officials in Ibadan and other major stakeholders in RTC Rescue Operation in preparation Eagle Eye exercise which will be commencing soon.

The training session which took place at the FRSC Oyo State Sector Command at Eleyele in lbadan is aimed at preparing the FRSC and relevant response Agencies in strategies on how to combat challenges that may arise during the ember rescue operation. The training covers areas like vehicle extrication at accident scene, entry and rescue methods and procedures on how to rescue accident victims.

The training had in attendance FRSC, Federal Fire Service, NSCDC, OYSRMA and the Nigeria Red Cross including officers from the State SEMA. The lecture presentation was delivered by the Head SAR, NEMA South West Zone Austin Uduebor with the use of Power Point presentations. Other methods adopted at the training include group discussion, question and answer, vehicle extrication equipment display, practical demonstration and simulation on response during RTC.

In his closing remarks, the Zonal Coordinator, NEMA South West Zone Mr Saheed Akiode, appreciated the stakeholders and their interest in the training. He used the occasion to highlight other activities planned for the Eagle Eye Operation and urged stakeholders to make use of lessons learnt during the training session. Mr. Akiode, reteirated the willingness of NEMA to strengthen the existing Collaboration with stakeholders and other activities to mitigate against RTA during the festive season.

The training session was adjudged successful as stakeholders in attendance commended NEMA on the quality methodologies adopted during the presentation. All the training beneficiaries promised to put to practical use lessons learnt during RTC operation training.