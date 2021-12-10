Champion Newspapers Limited
Ember Month: NEMA trains FRSC, Other stakeholders on road traffic crash rescue operation

By Patience Ogbo
As the Christmas and  New Year festivities are fast approaching, the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA South West zone has commenced training for  stakeholders in a bid to reducing road crashes .
Following this, the agency in continuation of the activities lined up for December Operation Eagle Eye, the South West Zonal Office organized a one day training session on Wednesday 8th December, 2021 for Federal Road Safety Corp officials in Ibadan  and other major stakeholders in RTC Rescue Operation in preparation Eagle Eye exercise which will be  commencing soon.
The training session which took place at the FRSC Oyo State Sector Command at Eleyele in lbadan is aimed at preparing the FRSC and relevant response Agencies in strategies on how  to combat  challenges that may arise during the ember rescue operation. The training covers  areas like  vehicle extrication at accident scene, entry and rescue methods and procedures on how to rescue accident victims.
The training had in attendance FRSC, Federal Fire Service, NSCDC, OYSRMA and the Nigeria Red Cross including officers from the State SEMA.  The lecture presentation was delivered by the Head SAR, NEMA South West Zone Austin Uduebor with the use of  Power Point presentations.  Other methods  adopted at the training include group discussion, question and answer, vehicle extrication equipment display, practical demonstration and simulation on response during RTC.
In his closing remarks, the Zonal Coordinator, NEMA South West Zone  Mr Saheed  Akiode,  appreciated the stakeholders and their interest in the training. He used the occasion to highlight other activities planned for the Eagle Eye Operation and urged  stakeholders to make use of lessons learnt during the training session. Mr. Akiode, reteirated the willingness of NEMA to strengthen the existing Collaboration with stakeholders and other activities to mitigate against  RTA during the festive season.
The training session was adjudged  successful as  stakeholders in attendance commended NEMA  on the quality methodologies adopted during the presentation. All the training beneficiaries  promised to put  to practical use lessons learnt during RTC operation training.
