Masqueraders allegedly destroy  economic trees at Soludo kinsman’s burial

Godian priest spits fire urges love

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE

AWKA

Masqueraders allegedly destroyed economic trees at Isuofia Anambra State during the burial of Soludo’s townsman, Mazi Keneth Sunday Okonkwo in the town.

Okonkwo, a Godian faithful whose transition occurred after a brief illness recently is said to be a peace- loving , kind, gentleman who abhorred violence and man’s inhumanity to man.

The economic trees included palm trees among others which were planted inside the compound of the deceased.

The masqueraders climbed the palm trees barefooted and began to yank down the branches of the tree until they laid fallen on the body of the tree then they went down on the perimeter fence , which they smashed as they walked on it before jumping down despite calls from the master of ceremony (MC) for they to stop., to the vexation of guest on the occasion.

This is even as the presiding Senior Priest, Ugochukwu Osele who described the the late Mazi Okonkwo as a kind hearted gentleman who left good legacies for posterity in Isuofia, urged the children and entire family of the deceased to bear the los with fortitude, live together in unity and stick to their late father’s legacies.

The Godian priest who fumed at the allegation that he collected money to perform the burial rites of late Mazi okonkwo said the allegation was untrue adding that Godians do not collect money from bereaved family members to bury their dead.

He urged all present on the occasion in a sermon tagged ‘only God provides solution when I call’, to love one another, pray for good governance, political leaders and for the state pointing out that one reaps what one sows.

“Every soul judges itself. You shall be judged according to your work. The Holy Spirit in you is urging you to do good because God see you and all your work”, the priest told the congregation. He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

#