Inferno: FCT Fire Service saves 85 lives, over N4Bn property in 9 months

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service has saved 85 lives and over four billion Naira worth of property from fire incidences across Abuja, the nation’s capital, from January to September 2022.

The Acting Director, FCT Fire Service, Engr. Sani Saidu who disclosed this while briefing newsmen yesterday, in Abuja, noted that the figure was down, when compared to 190 lives and over six billion worth of property saved from fire incidences in the nation’s capital, within 2021.

Saidu attributed the reduction on the lives and property saved from fire incidences within 2022, to intense sensitisation by the Fire Protection Unit across all the 15 fire stations in Abuja.

He said the agency received 570 fire calls and we were able to save 190 lives in 2021 and in 2022 we received 388 calls and rescue 40.

He revealed that there are over 32 fire fighters, ambulances, and water tenders working out of 15 active fire stations spread over the city center and the local councils, adding that, the agency ensures that they respond to any fire call within five minutes.

Saidu reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to supporting fire safety initiatives in schools, marketplaces, and public and private buildings in order to reduce the likelihood of a fire disaster in the FCT.