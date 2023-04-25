Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

Maritime Security: Buhari to attend summit of Gulf Of Guinea heads of state and govt In Ghana

News
By Editor
President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja for Accra on Tuesday, April 25 to attend the 3rd Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission, (GGC) convened by President Nana Akuffo-Ado of Ghana.

 

The President is scheduled to participate and deliver remarks at the high-level discussion on strategies for strengthening peace and security in the fight against maritime-related crimes in the region.

 

As the immediate past Chair of the Assembly, President Buhari had championed collective efforts by Member States of the region, the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC) and their partners to address and prevent piracy.

 

In June, 2019, Nigeria’s National Assembly passed the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act, 2019, (POMO Act) which aims to prevent and suppress piracy, armed robbery and  other unlawful acts against a ship.

 

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno (Rtd), the Director General, National Intelligence Agency, (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, among other government officials.

