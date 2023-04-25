Sit-at-home : Business activities return to Anambra markets, courts remain shut

.As IPOB condemns killing of 5 policemen, 2 civilians in Imo

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Business activities have allegedly returned to Anambra State with the exception of markets, courts, schools, among others that remained shut despite the repeated plea by Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, that sit-at-home order has been expelled.

Vehicles comfortably ply to and from Onitsha including tricycles without fear of molestation or attack from those enforcing the illegal order in the name of IPOB.

The ever-busy Onitsha/Owerri road, Onitsha/Enugu expressway, Oniitsha/Benin/Lagos expressway, were busy with both human and vehicular movements.

Reacting to the return of businesses, a trader in Onitsha, Mr. John Amakam stated that, “What remains now is for the markets, courts, schools and banks that remained shut to reopen. Every other thing has taken shape except those ones that remained shut.

“Government should do something because IPOB repeatedly said that it has ended Monday sit-at-home order as it was an ill wind that blows nobody good,” he stated

Also contributing, an Nnewi based civil servant who pleaded anonymity, said that Monday sit-at-home has been forgotten but that the problem is that every activity has taken shape except that some remained shut.

“Market’s, schools, courts and others now have skeletal services. They should open up fully. Shops and street markets are busy now, including the roads and motor parks.

“Today I went to Ihiala and on my way people were in their work places and there were people and vehicular movements, so the roads were busy,” he affirmed.

A commuter driver who plies Onitsha to Asaba, told this correspondent that,”There are skeletal services in the markets, courts and markets but what we are saying is that let the markets and banks open in earnest,” he stated .

Meanwhile, Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Monday, condemned the murder of five policemen and two innocent citizens, husband and wife, at Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, Imo State, by unknown gunmen,

Making the condemnation through its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB disassociated itself from such barbaric murder, stating, “Therefore, we warn Nigeria “brown envelope” paid media to stop linking us with the Nigerian State sponsored killings and criminal massacres perpetuated by Nigerian agent provocateurs in Biafraland.

“IPOB is a peaceful movement seeking separation from the Nigeria State through internationally recognised and accepted modus operandi called Self Determination and not through murderous or criminal activities.

“IPOB seeks to create a calm and peaceful environment for everyone in our territory to safely dwell and for our people to come home and be part of the development of Biafraland. It is not and has never been part of our objective to scare or kill innocent citizens of Biafra.

“Even though Nigeria security agents have been brutal on Biafran citizens, we have always maintained our calm. For now, those hungry and useless idiotic security men are no hinderance to our freedom, though they are agents of oppression. When the time for vengeance on those who have participated in the killing of peaceful citizens of Biafra comes, we shall avenge and take responsibility for it.

“For now, our focus is to ensure that Biafra territory, particularly Ala Igbo, is calm and peaceful, as ordered by our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. It is public knowledge that the Nigeria government is using both state actors and non-state actors to create insecurity and chaos in the East just to blackmail IPOB through some compromised media agencies and agents.

These state actors and Non State actors sponsored by Miyetti Allah such as Fulani terrorists herdsmen kill, kidnap, and destroy homes, while the Nigeria government use some compromised media to attribute their criminal activities to IPOB without any investigation. We have always exposed their blackmail to the world and have always been vindicated,” he stated.