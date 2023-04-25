Enugu Gov-elect Mbah names Chioke, Abah, Onyia, Nebo, 54 others for transition committee

By Cosmas Chukwu

Ahead of the May 29, 2023 handover, the Enugu State Governor-elect, Dr. Peter Mbah, has named Ike Chioke, Dr. Joe Abah, Prof. Chidi Onyia, Prof Chinedu Nebo and 54 others to his Transition Committee. The Committee includes internationally-recognised technocrats, good governance, transparency and accountability advocates, financial and management experts, entrepreneurs, as well as tech and innovation specialists. The Governor-elect said the Transition Committee would help articulate and fine-tune the incoming administration’s “implementable and impactful development plan” when it assumes office in May.

The Transition Committee members, as contained in a statement issued on Monday by the head of the Peter Mbah Media Office, Dan Nwomeh, will streamline the State development plan in line with Mbah’s “Social Charter” with Ndi Enugu. The Charter aims at repositioning the state as one of the top three states in Nigeria in terms of Gross Domestic Product per capita, while addressing poverty, unemployment, and insecurity.

The committee will be chaired by Ike Chioke, an engineer, renowned investment banker, and Group Managing Director of Afrinvest (West Africa) Ltd. He is also the President of the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria, Chief Executive Officer of Triple-A Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd, and Chairman of Royal Exchange General Insurance Company. Mr. Chioke has over 30 years of experience in the banking industry, project and structured finance, debt and equity capital markets, media, telecommunications, financial services, and industrial reform.

Other committee members are the Country Director of DAI Nigeria, an international development company and former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms in Nigeria, Dr. Joe Abah; the Managing Director of United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility (UK-NIAF), Prof Chidi Onyia; a former Minister of Power, Prof. Chinedu Nebo; a former Chief Executive Officer of Pricewaterhouse Coopers Nigeria and West Africa and current Chairman of Execution Edge, Ken Igbokwe; a former Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ogbonna Onovo; a former Executive Director at First Bank and Founder, Krystle Group, Mrs. Christy Okoye.

The Transition Committee members include the Director, Industrial and Trade Development at the African Development Bank (AFDB), Dr. Abdu Mukhtar; the Director, Africa Growth Initiative at the Brookings Institutions, Dr. Aloysius Ardu; a renowned transporter and university proprietor, Chief Dr. Sam Onyishi; President of the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria, Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu; a former Commissioner at the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission and Co-Founder, Excredite, Mr. Eyo Ekpo; former CEO at Neconde Gas, Engr. Frank Edozie; the Group CEO, PanAfrican Capital Holdings Ltd, Chris Oshiafi, and foreign direct investment promoter, Mr. Andrew Thorburn.

Also included are the Vice Chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University, Prof. Christian Anieke; Mrs. Ijeoma Emezie-Ezigbo (KPMG), Kingsley Eze (Tenece), Prof. Obiamaka Egbo (USAID), Chief Chinedu Anih (Coal City University), Mr. Chuka Mordi (Ellah Lakes), Dr. Nnenna Mba-Oduwusi (InSiGHT Health), Dr. Dorothy Jeff-Nnamani (Nova Health), Mrs. Modupe Adefeso-Olateju (The Education Partnership Centre), Mrs. Nneka Okekearu (Pan African University), Mr. Joseph Aneke (Transnetwork), Mr. Tobenna Erojikwe (The Law Crest), and Mr. Obi Ozor (Kobo 360).

Also on the list are Monsignor Prof. Obiora Ike,

Prof. Joy Ezeilo, SAN, Prof Chris Ohuruogu, Mr. Ikeazor Akaraiwe, SAN, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Dr. Simon Gusah, Mr. Aronu Ugochukwu, Mr. Gerald Asogwa, Mr. George Agu, Dr. O. J. Mbonu, Mr. Chinedu Ani, Mr. Chris Roberts Ngwu, Mr. Chinedu Eze, Barr. Osinachi Nnajieze, Dr. Kingsley Udeh, Mr. Dubem Njeze and Engr. Barr. Steve Avah.

Others are Mr. Obi Asika, Mr. Oliver Nnona, Dr. Andreas Gebauer, Mr. Chibuzo Okafor, Mr. Victor Edeh, Mr. Obinna Ike, Dr. Damian Ozoani, Ms. Vivian Ngozi Ani, Mr. Arinze Chilo-Offiah, Mr. Mike Ogbuekwe, Mr. Osita Onuma, Mr. Emeka Onyebuchi, Mrs. Rita Mbah, Mr. Nkenna Emehelu and Mr. Emeka Ani.

The Director General of the State PDP Campaign Council/Peter Mbah Campaign Organization, Chief Ikeje Asogwa; Deputy Director General (Enugu North Zone) and former Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Dan Shere; Deputy Director General (Enugu West Zone) and former ranking member of the House of Representatives for Ezeagu/Udi Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Chief Ogbuefi Ozomgbachi; and Deputy Director General (Enugu East Zone) and former State Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Deacon Okechukwu Ogbodo are also members of the committee.

Nextier, a multi-competency advisory firm led by Patrick Okigbo III, will provide technical support and policy advisory to the Transition Committee.

The statement said the committee would commence work upon inauguration on April 27, 2023, and end on May 29, 2023.