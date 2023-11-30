Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

Makinde to present 2024 budget proposal Dec 5

Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, will present the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly on Tuesday, 5th December, 2023.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Oyo State Governor, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, said the governor is expected to present the budget proposal before the 32-member House of Assembly, accompanied by top government functionaries.

It would be recalled that the state government held stakeholders’ consultative meetings on the 2024 Budget across the seven administrative zones of the state to give an account of the 2023 Budget performance and collate the views and needs of people across all the zones.

Makinde during the kickoff of the stakeholders’ consultative forum in Ibadan, declared that his administration will continue to produce budgets with the full input of the people and also execute the same with their utmost interests at heart.

As the governor is set to unveil the 2024 Budget, residents of the state will look forward to more developments in the New Year, having witnessed the implementations of the 2023 Budget for Sustainable Development, the 2022 Budget for Growth and Opportunities and the 2021 Budget of Continued Consolidation, which have repositioned the state over the past years.

 

For a better society

