Abiodun visits home of slain director, promises full responsibility for Wife, children

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has assured the family of the slain Director of Finance and Administration in the Governor’s Office, Mr. Taiwo Oyekanmi and people of the state that the perpetrators behind the killing will be caught and brought to justice.

Prince Abiodun also said that his administration would take full responsibility for the welfare and wellbeing of the family Oyekanmi left behind.

Governor Abiodun stated this when he paid a condolence visit to the home of the deceased former director on Thursday.

Mr. Oyekanmi was attacked and murdered on Wednesday within the Abeokuta metropolis while on an official assignment.

An emotional Governor Abiodun described the deceased as diligent, hardworking, honest, and God fearing.

He said that the Governor’s Office and the entire state workforce have been devastated by the killing, assuring that everything possible will be done to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“How could we imagine yesterday morning that we will be here this morning condoling with this family.

“We are all heavily burdened, the pain not describable. He left us asking questions since yesterday afternoon.

“Taiwo was very hardworking, very dedicated, diligent, honest, unassuming, a man who loved God, who served God, very humble. He was very concencious.

“Let me assure you that we will do everything within my power to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book.

“I will not leave any stone unturned until these criminals are arrested and dealt with; that much I also promise.

“I want to assure the members of his family, particularly his wife and children, that we will not leave you.

“We will take full responsibility for your welfare and for your wellbeing,” Prince Abiodun said.

He noted that the death of Oyekanmi was a painful reminder that life is a journey, adding that the deceased lived a life of impact, touched everybody, and is well respected by everyone.

Responding on behalf of the family of the deceased his younger brother, Tayo Oyekanmi thanked the governor for the visit even as he said destiny has been shattered, dreams cut short, not only in the family, but the entire Ifonyintedo community in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.

He urged the governor to unravel the people behind the killing in no distant time to assuage the pains of the family.

