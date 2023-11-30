Olusegun Agagu Varsity VC, Ologunagba inducted as SSAN Fellow

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Social Science Academy of Nigeria (SSAN) has inducted Prof Temi Emmanuel Ologunorisa, Vice-Chancellor of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, Nigeria, along with three other members, as a Fellow of the Academy.

The OAUSTECH VC was conferred the fellowship during the 2023 General Assembly, comprising Annual Lecture/Conference and Investiture ceremony, of the society held in Abuja on Tuesday, 28 November, 2023.

The Academy of Social Science of Nigeria is the highest academic society of social scientists in Nigeria. Being inducted into the fellowship of the academy is regarded as great lifetime achievement for its members.

The keynote address of the academy’s conference themed “Economic, Social and Political Foundations of Democratic Governance” was delivered by Prof. Michael Kwanachie, the former Vice-Chancellor of Veritas University, Abuja.

Prof Kwanachie maintained that democratic governance is rooted in good economic and social-political systems.

He said adequate attention should be paid to this tripod of democratic governance to benefit society and the governed.

The former VC of Veritas maintained that social scientists must contribute meaningfully to ensure democratic governance.

Ologunorisa was admitted as a Fellow of the academy in recognition of notable contributions to the social sciences and Nigeria.

According to the Academy, “Social Science Academy of Nigeria (SSAN) has admitted Prof. Temi Emmanuel Ologunorisa as Fellow of the Social Sciences Academy of Nigeria in recognition of your distinct and remarkably distinguished contribution to the Social Sciences and Nigeria.”

Prof. Ologunorisa was found worthy of the honour based on his academic and scholarly contributions to the field of climate science and social science at both national and international levels.

Speaking after his induction, Prof. Ologunorisa said he is elated being conferred with the academy’s highest for his contributions as a social scientist to Nigeria and the world at large.

He assured that he would not relent in his contributions to the Social Sciences and Nigeria, as he appreciated the academy for admitting him as a fellow.

