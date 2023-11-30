Ex-Ondo Commissioner, Iyàntan lauds Tinubu over Akinyelure’s appointment as NNPC’s Chairman

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A former Commissioner and gubernatorial hopeful in 2024 governorship election in Ondo State, Prince Diran Iyantan, had hailed the Idanre-born, Dr. Pius Akinyelure on his appointment as the Chairman of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Iyantan, the appointment is a testimony to Dr. Akinyelure’s wealth of experience in the oil sector, which he said, would undoubtedly contribute to the revamping of Nigeria’s oil industry to world-class standards.

A statement in Akure, the Ondo State capital by Iyantan on Thursday, said: “Tinubu’s decision to appoint Akinyelure as the NNPC Chairman is a clear indication of the trust and confidence he has in Akinyelure’s ability to bring about positive change in the oil sector.

“With his extensive knowledge and expertise, Akinyelure is well-positioned to lead the NNPC towards greater efficiency, transparency, and profitability”.

Iyantan expressed delight over Akinyelure’s appointment, noting that the people of Ondo State are fortunate to be considered for such strategic position by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The APC stalwart also acknowledged the importance of a strong oil sector for the growth of Ondo State as an oil-producing state and Nigeria as a nation.

He firmly believed that Akinyelure’s appointment will pave the way for significant advancements in the oil industry, benefiting not only Ondo State, but the entire nation.

Iranian, who is eyeing the governorship seat ahead of the forth coming election said he previously had the opportunity to engage in fruitful discussions with the new NNPC’s Board Chairman, stressing that he valued the insights and advice shared during their meeting as one of the stakeholders from Ondo State.

He said: “I consider this experience one of the key takeaways I will forever cherish in my journey towards serving the people of Ondo State as I am wishing Dr. Pius Akinyelure great success in his new role as NNPC Chairman and looks forward to witnessing the positive impact he will make on the oil sector”.

Besides, Iyantan expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for recognizing the immense potentials of Ondo State and appointing a highly-qualified individual to lead the NNPC.

