LASU unveils state-of-the-art laboratory as varsity’s 27th convocation ceremonies begin

The Lagos State University (LASU) has inaugurated a state-of the art laboratory at its main campus in Ojo.

The laboratory is tagged, ‘Lagos State University Africa Centre of Excellence for STEM Education,’ (ACEITSE).

This development is coming as the university announced the dates of its 27th convocation ceremonies.

This is according to a communiqué released and signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Governing Council, Emmanuel A. Fanu.

“On behalf of the Management and Staff, Lagos State University, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, mni, NPOM, hereby informs all graduands, Parent/Guardians, University Community and the General Public of the programme of events for the 27th Convocation Ceremony as follows:

The week-long programme, which will commence on Thursday, 30th May, will come to a close on Thursday, 6th June 2024.

According to the Registrar, graduands are “To pay for the convocation package, all categories of graduands are to visit: www.lasu.edu.ng/tsa/payment/default.php and follow the steps on the payment portal.

Unauthorized movements and taking of photographs will not be allowed during the convocation ceremony. Graduands are, therefore, advised in their own interest to complete such activity before coming into the University Auditorium OR wait till after the ceremony. Any graduand who leaves his/her seat while the ceremony is on will NOT be allowed to return to the Auditorium. This is to ensure ORDERLINESS during the Convocation Ceremony.

The cutting-edge facility was officially opened by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, who expressed her pride and fulfillment at the realization of this strategic project.

Prof. Olatunji-Bello acknowledged the instrumental role played by Prof. Emeritus Peter Okebukola, the Pioneer Director of LASU-ACEITSE, in elevating the university’s global standing.

The Vice Chancellor’s appreciation for his support and vision underscores the collaborative effort that has made this achievement possible.

The new STEM Laboratory is poised to revolutionize science education at LASU, providing students and researchers with a world-class facility to explore and innovate.

This milestone reinforces the university’s commitment to academic excellence and its determination to produce graduates who can compete globally.

