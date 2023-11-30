Ondo PDP faults APC’s appointment of Local Councils Caretaker Committee, says it is illegal

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has expressed dissatisfaction over “shameless” screening and approval of Caretaker Committees of Local Council Development Areas and Local Government Areas in the state.

It described the action of the State Assembly as a flagrant violation of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Government of Nigeria as amended and the Local Government System, Establishment And Administration and other Auxiliary Matters Law of Ondo State 2006.

A statement by the PDP’s Director of Media& Publicity, Leye Igbabo, said: “It is unbelievable that those who are supposed to make laws for the state are the same persons breaking the law.

“Section 7(1) of the Constitution of Nigeria expressly states that the system of local government by democratically elected government council is under this constitution guaranteed and accordingly, the government of every state *shall* subject to Section 8 of this constitution ensure their existence under a law which provides for establishment, structure, composition, finance and functions of such councils”.

“Therefore, in the eyes of the law, the screening and confirmation of the said Caretaker Committees are null and void.

“Our party also believes the appointment of these committees is an attempt to derail the Local Government elections scheduled for 17th February, 2024 in view of the fact that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State is not in a form to have a good showing in the local polls.

“The Ondo State House of Assembly should not make itself a willing agent in the hands of those who are hell bent on driving the state towards a huge rock.

“This public show of shame must stop for once because the consequence of damaging the very constitution that binds us together is better left unimagined”.

