Edo guber poll: Gov Fintirin heads PDP’s 152-member national campaign council

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has constituted a 152-member national campaign council for the September 16 Edo governorship elections.

This was contained in a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa chairs the council.

Ologunagba said the council will be inaugurated on June 11.

He said the National Working Committee is committed to ensuring victory for the party in the Edo election.

Other members of the campaign council, he said, are Governors Kefas Agbu of Plateau, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta as deputy chairmen, as well as former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Others are former Vice presidents Atiku Abubakar and Nnamadi Sambo, the Party Board of Trustees Chairman, Sen. Adolphus Wabara, the PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagun, and governors on the PDP platform.