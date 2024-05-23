Champion Newspapers Limited
Tension in Persian Gulf as gunmen murder two heads of Iranian Intelligence Services

The chief of Iranian Police, Ahmad-Reza Radan, has been assassinated. News reports say 7 bullets hit his body.   This comes after the Head of the Iranian intelligence service of Lorestan province in Iran was also assassinated.

 

This makes you wonder if the “crash” this past weekend of the Iran Presidential helicopter, which killed the Iran President and Foreign Minister, was really an “accident?”

 

 

