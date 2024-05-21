Tinubu condoles with Iran over passing President, Raisi, others

.As Vice President Mokhber succeeds him

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi.

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Monday in Abuja.

Raisi was killed along with Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials in a helicopter crash.

The Presidential spokesman said Tinubu expressed grief over this tragedy, describing Raisi as a leader who was committed to the development of Iran.

Ngelale said that while commiserating with the bereaved families, Tinubu prayed for the continuous peace, stability, and prosperity of the Iranian nation.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, the President assures the Islamic Republic of Nigeria’s support and prayers in this moment of grief,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Raisi died after a helicopter carrying him and other officials crashed in a mountainous and forested area of the country.

The 63-year-old, a figure representing conservative and hardline factions in Iranian politics, was president for nearly three years.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei announced five days of public mourning and confirmed Mohammad Mokhber as interim head of the country’s executive branch.

Iran now has a maximum period of 50 days before a presidential election must be held to choose Raisi’s successor.

Those who died along with Raisi are Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran’s foreign minister; and Malik Rahmati, governor of Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province.

Others are Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-Hashem, representative of the Iranian supreme leader to East Azerbaijan and Sardar Seyed Mehdi Mousavi, head of Raisi’s guard team.

The crew that died in the crash are Col. Seyed Taher Mostafavi, pilot; Col. Mohsen Daryanush, co-pilot and Major Behrouz Ghadimi, flight technician