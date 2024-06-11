Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Anxiety as plane carrying Malawi Vice President , 9 others goes missing

ForeignAfrica
1
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

An aircraft carrying Malawi’s Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others has gone missing, a statement from the president’s office has said.

The Malawi Defense Force aircraft “went off the radar” after it left the capital, Lilongwe, on Monday morning, it added.

The president ordered a search and rescue operation after aviation officials were unable to contact the aircraft.

It was supposed to land at Mzuzu International Airport, in the country’s north, just after 10:00 local time (11:00 BST)
After being informed of the incident, Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera canceled his scheduled flight to the Bahamas.

Continue Reading
Editor 20322 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Japa: Beyond the Quest for Economic Empowerment

Tinubu condoles with Iran over passing President, Raisi,…

PETAN calls for Stakeholders participation at 2024 OTC

Two Iranian Generals killed in Israeli air attack

1 of 11