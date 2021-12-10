“Luxury cars are cool but having more than two is misuse of wealth” – Man lambasts Davido for buying a Lamborghini

Concerned individual condemns popular Afrobeat singer, Davido Adeleke over his latest acquiring a Lamborghini Aventador.

The singer had taking to the micro-blogging platform, where he revealed that he just acquired a Lamborghini Aventador; a new ride that comes weeks after the singer bought a Rolls Royce.

“Copped da Aventador feels good,” Davido wrote while making the announcement.

In reaction, a troll attacked the singer for misusing his wealth to acquire material items that will be out of fashion in a few years to come.

“Luxury cars are dope but having more than two luxurious cars is considered materlist!c & a m!suse of one’s wealth cos, in the end, it’s all van!ty; The luxurious car u obsess over today will be outdated in the near future so be self-contended, invest & save for a rainy day instead,” the user wrote.

