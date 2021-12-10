Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

“Luxury cars are cool but having more than two is misuse of wealth” – Man lambasts Davido for buying a Lamborghini

Entertainment
By Champion
0 7

Concerned individual condemns popular Afrobeat singer, Davido Adeleke over his latest acquiring a Lamborghini Aventador.

davido

 

The singer had taking to the micro-blogging platform, where he revealed that he just acquired a Lamborghini Aventador; a new ride that comes weeks after the singer bought a Rolls Royce.

“Copped da Aventador feels good,” Davido wrote while making the announcement.

In reaction, a troll attacked the singer for misusing his wealth to acquire material items that will be out of fashion in a few years to come.

“Luxury cars are dope but having more than two luxurious cars is considered materlist!c & a m!suse of one’s wealth cos, in the end, it’s all van!ty; The luxurious car u obsess over today will be outdated in the near future so be self-contended, invest & save for a rainy day instead,” the user wrote.

"Luxury cars are cool but having more than two is misuse of wealth" - Man lambasts Davido for buying a Lamborghini

See some reactions that followed  below …

Continue Reading
Champion 131 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Thousands troop out for Bigi sponsored Nigerian Idol Season…

Theo Ukpaa empowers Africa filmmakers at AFRIFF 2021 through…

Aliyu Ask Pageant Contestants to work towards making the…

Ex-PMAN President, Bolaji Rosiji is Dead

1 of 26

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More