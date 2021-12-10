Premier League all-time table: Can Arsenal regain second place from Chelsea?

While a sizeable 10-point gap separates them in the Premier League table, Chelsea and Arsenal are almost neck-and-neck when it comes to the competition’s all-time standings.

When it comes to the total points earned since England’s old First Division became the Premier League in 1992, just two points separate the London rivals as we head into the weekend’s round of fixtures.

Chelsea are second in the all-time Premier League table with 2,097 points accrued from 1,129 games, while Arsenal are narrowly behind on 2,095 points from precisely the same amount of fixtures.

Both teams are due to kick off at 3 p.m. GMT on Saturday in match week 16. At the close of play, we may well see Arsenal recapture second place in the all-time table if they beat Southampton at the Emirates Stadium and Chelsea lose to Leeds United at Stamford Bridge. Even a draw for Chelsea would be enough to allow a victorious Arsenal to go above the reigning European champions thanks to their superior overall goal difference (+852 to +831).

This is only the second time since the Premier League began in 1992-93 that Chelsea have held second place in the all-time standings. The first instance came last month during match week 12 when Thomas Tuchel’s team won 3-0 at Leicester City in the early game on Saturday, Nov. 20 before Mikel Arteta’s side suffered an embarrassing 4-0 thrashing at Liverpool in the last match of the day. That put Chelsea on 2,093 points, one point ahead of Arsenal on 2,092.

However, the Gunners reclaimed second spot the following week when they beat Newcastle United 2-0 at home on Saturday, Nov. 27’s lunchtime kick-off and Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Manchester United the next day — thus tipping the overall points tally back 2,095-2,094 in Arsenal’s favour.

It didn’t last long though, as matchweek 14 saw Chelsea leapfrog Arsenal again when the former won 2-1 at Watford at Vicarage Road on Dec. 1 while the latter lost 3-2 at Manchester United the following night. Both sides slumped to defeats last time out — Chelsea lost 3-2 at home to West Ham United on Saturday and Arsenal were pipped 2-1 by Everton on Monday — to ensure the all-time points remain at 2,097 vs. 2,095 as we head into this weekend’s action.

Indeed, match week 16 sees both Chelsea and Arsenal facing bottom-half opposition, with neither Leeds (one win in five league games) or Southampton (0 in 4) enjoying a particularly healthy run of form ahead of their respective trips to the capital.

Chelsea may well surrender second place once again on Saturday, but the fact of the matter is that they have been gaining ground on the Gunners for a long time.

The Blues have been steadily closing the gap ever since Roman Abramovich took over at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2003 and began spending big money on transfers to improve the squad. At that point, Arsenal had a total of 773 Premier League points (and two league titles) to Chelsea’s 665.

However, since the Russian billionaire’s arrival, the Blues have taken 1,432 points (and five league titles) in comparison to the Gunners’ 1,322 (with only one more title won, in 2003-04). Indeed, since Arsene Wenger departed the Emirates at the end of the 2017-18 season, the Gunners have amassed 210 Premier League points, while Chelsea have taken 238 points in that same period.

By virtue of their greater success since the turn of the century, Chelsea now possess a slightly higher average for points per season than Arsenal — 69.90 to 69.83 — which is a sign that the Gunners may soon see their long-held second place on the all-time table slip well out of their grasp.