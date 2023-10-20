Low participation of women in politics bane of Nigeria’s development — Bauchi Gov

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has identified the low number of women in politics and other leadership positions as a major setback to the country’s development.

The Governor stated this on Thursday in Lagos at the closing ceremony of the National Women Conference organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State officials (COWLSO) with the theme, ‘Unleash Your Potential’.

Governor Mohammed represented by this deputy Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jattau, said,’’ Women remained the bedrock of families, the backbone of our communities, and the driving force behind our Nation’s progress. It is therefore, high time we acknowledged the immense contributions they make day-in and day-out to build a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria.

‘’Gender inequality remains a pressing issue, hindering our as a nation. We must confront the barriers that exist and ensure equal opportunities for our women in all facets of life be it education, healthcare, politics, or – the Civil Service. Only then can we truly harness the immense potential that lies within our women and create a more inclusive society.

‘’ Prompt action is required to eliminate the various obstacles that women face. We must make quality education accessible and affordable to every girl child, ensuring they are equipped with the knowledge and skills to excel in any field they choose. By investing in education, we empower women to become leaders, visionaries, and catalysts of change.’’

He said as government they have a responsibility to create an enabling environment that encourages entrepreneurship and fosters economic empowerment for women.

‘’ Access to capital, business training, and mentorship programmes are essential in supporting women owned businesses and facilitating their growth. By doing so, we are not only empowering women economically but also driven economic development and poverty alleviation within our states.

‘’It may interest you to know that in Bauchi, our Administration is championing the welfare of women and other vulnerable groups. We have collaborated with UNICEF and Religious Institutions aimed at refining existing systems to uplift the standard of living of the Almajiri Children and others facing harsh realities in the society,’’ he added.

He added that some of the key policy measures taken included the passage of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law, domestication and adoption of National Gender Policy, National Gender Policy on Agriculture, National Gender Policy in Education, Food and Nutrition Policy, Social Protection Policy and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on the involvement of women in peace process.

Earlier, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu represented by the Secretary to the State Government Mrs. Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin said the progress of Lagos State and any society is intrinsically tied to the empowerment and participation of its women.

He said, ‘’It is not a question of if women should have a seat at the table; it is recognizing that they have always been essential to its foundation.

‘’As you leave this conference and return to your communities, let us carry with us the spirit of empowerment and the belief that we can truly make a difference. Whether you are a student, a professional, a businesswoman, a mother, or a leader, your potential is boundless. Let us support one another and continue to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create opportunities for women to excel in every field.’’