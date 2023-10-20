New home, car owners emerge as COWLSO ends 3-day women’s conference

.Lagos progress lies in empowerment, participation of women -Sanwo-Olu

As the 23rd edition of the National Women’s Conference organized by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), ends today, a new landlady of a 3-bedroom apartment in the Sangotedo area of Lagos State and a brand-new GAC salon car owner, have emerged in the Raffle Draw section of the Conference, among other star prize winners.

The winner of the 3-bedroom apartment at LagosHoms, Sangotedo, Mrs. Adu Oluwatoyin, was announced by Governor Sanwo-Olu after spinning the Raffle Draw Box to pick the winning number, While the winner of a brand-new GAC salon car;

Mrs. Ibitoye Kudirat was announced by the Chairman of COWLSO and the wife of the Governor, Dr. Mrs. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu uses the same process.

Aside the above winners, two other participants at the Conference won travel tickets worth N1.5Million and N2.5Million respectively, in addition to other winners of different household items.

Addressing the participants at the closing ceremony of the 2023 edition of the National Women’s Conference (NWC) of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), on Thursday, Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated that the theme of the Conference, “Unleash Your Potential,” is a reminder that everyone possesses the ability to make a difference, no matter the background or circumstances.

The Governor who congratulated the various Raffle Draw winners, especially the new homeowner who is one of the delegates from Ondo State, said that the emergency of Mrs. Adu as the winner of the three-bedroom apartment shows that the Raffle Draw process was transparent and open.

Sanwo-Olu, represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, said that the various women and other individuals who were recognized at the event by COWLSO, are shining examples of what it means to unleash one’s potential, by making us believe that anything is possible with determination, resilience, and a heart full of passion.

“Oluwatimileyin Edwin, Adamson Basirat Oriyomi, and Hajiya Idayaa, we salute your unwavering dedication to the betterment of our society. Your stories and achievements serve as a beacon of hope for all, particularly the young women who aspire to reach greater heights. Your hard work, leadership, and your pursuit of excellence have left an indelible mark on Lagos State and the nation as a whole.

“We did not forget the invaluable contributions of the outstanding men who have received recognition in this conference for their unwavering commitment to the development of Lagos State. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the immediate past Head of Service of Lagos State, and Mr. Ayo Subair, the Executive Chairman of the Lagos Internal Revenue Service, have been champions in ensuring the progress and prosperity of our great state.” Sanwo-Olu stated.

The Governor emphasized that the progress of Lagos State, and indeed any society, is intrinsically tied to the empowerment and participation of its women. ‘It is not a question of if women should have a seat at the table; it is recognizing that they have always been essential to its foundation,’ Sanwo-Olu stated.

He urged the participants at the conference to embrace the spirit of empowerment and the belief that their potential is boundless, either as a professional, a businesswoman, a mother, or a leader, your potential is boundless.

“Let us leave this Conference with the commitment to unleash our potential and be the catalysts for the change that Lagos State and Nigeria needs. Let us continue to work together, irrespective of gender, to build a brighter, more equitable future for all. I wish all of you a safe journey back to your respective destinations.”

In his remarks to close the National Women’s Conference, the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdeulkadir represented by his Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau commended COWLSO for conceptualizing and executing an exceptional conference, noting that this initiative poised towards empowering women, promoting gender equality and fostering the spirit of collaboration among other States is highly commendable.

He noted that all hands must be on deck to confront Gender inequality and other women-related barriers that exist, emphasizing the need for equal opportunities for women in all facets of life. “Prompt action is required to eliminate the various obstacles women face” He added.

The Deputy Governor stressed that the various conversations discussed at the conference will further inspire women and lead to meaningful change and progress in the lives of women across the Federation.

Earlier, the First Lady of Lady State and Chairman, Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), Dr. (Mrs) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu explained that this year’s conference had witnessed topnotch presentations and in-depth analysis from brilliant minds and industry experts who shared their thoughts and experiences on relevant topics in furtherance of the agenda to ensure that women make the best of their strength and capabilities as pillars in our various homes and society.

She said that the conference has addressed various challenges affecting women in today’s world, expressing confidence that the various conversations at the conference will further inspire women to unleash their potential and influence society significantly.

The First Lady advised the women and all participants to effectively utilize the various skills and network garnered at the conference, concluding by appreciating top government functionaries, public and private partners who have collaborated with COWLSO to ensure that the 23RD National Women’s Conference is a success.