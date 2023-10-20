Atiku, Fintirin, Ooni, others to grace Champion Newspapers’ Leadership Award tomorrow

Chigozie Ikpe, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF conference in the Federal Capital Territory,FCT, Abuja will be cynosure of eyes tomorrow when former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, GCON, and His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi

Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife, lead an array of dignitaries for the 2023 Champion Newspapers’ Leadership Heart of Gold Award to be conferred on Her Excellency Chief Dr. Mrs. Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar.

While His Excellency Abubakar, Waziri Adamawa is the Special Guest of Honour at the event expected to attract notable Nigerians and members of the Diplomatic Community, the Ooni has been primed to add traditional class as the Royal Father of the Day.

His Excellency Ahmadu Umar Fintiri, Executive Governor of Adamawa State is the Chief Host with Mrs Beatrice Eyong, United Nations Country Representative to Nigeria and Barr Mrs Carol Ndaguba, pioneer Executive Secretary, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP will serve as Special Guest and Guest Lecturer respectively.

The ceremony, been hosted by Champion Newspapers Limited to give honour to whom it is due, is unique in the sense that Chief Mrs Abubakar has emerged as the first female recipient of the all important recognition on account of the exemplary performance as founder of the Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Founder, WOTCLEF, in leading the campaign against exploitation of women and children in Nigeria.

According to the Group Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers, Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa , through WOTCLEF, no fewer than 1400 trafficked women and children as well as other persons in situations of abuse and exploitation have been successfully rescued, rehabilitated and reintegrated into their communities adding that this is the primary reason “our awardee is being honoured tomorrow”.

She said, “More importantly, Mrs. Abubakar’s tremendous work in WOTCLEF, her legacy non-governmental organization, NGO, led to the enactment of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Law Enforcement and Administration Act 2003 and the subsequent establishment of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other Related Matters (NAPTIP) which has today become a model anti-trafficking agency in Africa”.

The Champion Newspapers’ Heart of Gold Award is bestowed annually on reputable Nigerians whose quality leadership, achievements and contributions to national development are not only outstanding but inspire hope among citizens.