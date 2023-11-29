Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries held a two-day Crusade in Lagos

General Overseer, The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries.Pastor Lazarus Muoka, ministering at the Crusade.

Cross Section of the Worshippers at the crusade.

Cross Section of the Public Relations singing at the Crusade.

Deliverance time at the crusade ground.

Dedication of children at the Crusade ground.

Chidden Choristers singing Melody to the Lord during a two-day Crusade on ‘‘ it is over’ held at Chosen revival ground ijesha in Lagos on 26/ 11/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

