Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries held a two-day Crusade in Lagos

Cross Section of the  National Choristers Singing Praises to the Lord, during a  two-day Crusade on ‘‘ it is over’  held at Chosen revival ground ijesha in Lagos on  26/ 11/2023... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
General Overseer, The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries.Pastor Lazarus Muoka, ministering at the Crusade.

Cross Section of the Worshippers at the crusade.

Cross  Section of the Public Relations singing at the Crusade.

Deliverance time at the crusade ground.

Dedication of children at the Crusade ground.

Chidden   Choristers singing  Melody to the Lord during a  two-day Crusade on ‘‘ it is over’  held at Chosen revival ground ijesha in Lagos on  26/ 11/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

