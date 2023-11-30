President of NUGA, Mr Emeka Ogbu, passes away

COSMAS CHUKWU

In a somber announcement, Prof. Mohammed Bawa, the Acting President of the Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA), confirmed the untimely demise of Mr Emeka Ogbu. Ogbu, who held the position of NUGA President since his election in March 2022, passed away on Monday.

Ogbu, who hails from Amaeta Mgbowo on Awgu LGA,was also the Director of Sports at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), played a significant role in the sporting community. Professor Bawa conveyed the news to newsmen on Wednesday, highlighting the void left in the leadership of NUGA by Ogbu’s passing.

The entire Nigerian Universities Games Association mourns the loss of a dedicated leader, and the broader sports community expresses condolences to the family and colleagues of late Ogbu.

