The Big Break Moment unveils Spectacular Rewards worth over 30m naira for Season 2 Reality Show

The Big Break Moment, a leading talent search platform, has announced an extraordinary array of prizes for this year’s edition, valued at over 30 million naira, featuring a coveted New car-CS 35 Changan SUV along with a multitude of enticing rewards.

Scheduled to air from December 1st, 2023, to January 7th, 2024, the televised program will be broadcasted on DSTV channel 315 and GoTv channel 91, captivating audiences across the nation.

However, there will be 182 Participating Institutions, 30 Dream mates, 1 Winner. and the winner of the SUV will claim the prestigious first prize, while runners-up will be bestowed with a myriad of consolation prizes. This remarkable unveiling emphasizes the show’s journey and its dedication to acknowledging the exceptional talents and creativity of Nigerian youth.

Tayo Folorunsho, the visionary convener and founder, highlighted the platform’s primary goal of bridging the gap between conventional education and the dynamic entertainment industry. The Big Break Moment stands at the forefront of talent discovery by providing a global platform for students to showcase their extraordinary abilities.

The forthcoming season promises to be a sensational event, culminating in a grand finale held in Abuja, where the deserving winner will drive away in a brand-new car. Additionally, runners-up will receive enticing prizes and valuable endorsements from esteemed corporate partners.

This year’s edition aims to uncover and showcase the exceptional talents of university students, focusing specifically on singing, acting, and dancing.

Importantly, the Executive Producer, Barr Orbby Agwuncha aka Boss Lady Law has confirmed the readiness of students from all selected schools.

The Big Break Moment ensures that all participants are generously rewarded, emphasizing a commitment to acknowledging talent at every level and sharing the limelight.

The platform takes immense pride in collaborating with undergraduates nationwide, furthering its mission to expand knowledge and create opportunities for emerging talents.

The Big Break Moment is a dynamic talent search platform dedicated to discovering and nurturing the next generation of stars. Committed to bridging the gap between education and entertainment, the platform offers a transformative space for students to showcase their skills and talents on a grand scale.

