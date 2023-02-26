LaLiga leaders Barcelona suffer shock 1-0 away defeat to Almeria

Barcelona wasted a golden opportunity to extend their lead at the top of La Liga as they were shocked 1-0 at Almeria on Sunday thanks to a first-half strike by El Bilal Toure.

Barca are top of the league standings on 59 points, seven ahead of second-placed Real Madrid who were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Atletico Madrid on Saturday. Almeria are 15th on 25 points, two clear of the relegation zone.

Almeria were the better side in the first half and scored after 24 minutes when Luis Suarez sent a perfect long pass to Toure who was ghosting behind Barca’s defence. The Malian striker ran towards the area and hit a thunderous strike in off the crossbar.