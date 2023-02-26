Man United beat Newcastle to win Carabao Cup, end six-year trophy drought

Manchester United ended their six-year wait for silverware as they beat Newcastle United 2-0 to win the Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

United last won a major trophy in their 2017 Europa League campaign, but looked comfortable in their display against Eddie Howe’s side as Casemiro’s header and a Sven Botman own goal gave Newcastle too much to overcome in their first League Cup final appearance since 1976.

“It has been an amazing period, first trophy of the season but we want more it is not enough for this club, we want more and we need more because our standards demand more,” Bruno Fernandes said.

“For me it was about winning trophies and finally we did it. I am satisfied but I want more. I want much more.”

There was little in the way of clear-cut chances in a frantic beginning, but United opened the scoring on 33 minutes with the first of two quickfire goals as stalwart midfielder Casemiro sent half of Wembley into pandemonium. Luke Shaw delivered a stooping ball in from a wide free kick and the Brazil international expertly glanced a header into the far corner. He was deemed to have been played marginally onside after a VAR check.

With the momentum in their favour, United doubled their lead six minutes later as Newcastle defender Botman guided Marcus Rashford’s effort into his own goal. Wout Weghorst burst forward and played Rashford in behind. The 25-year-old’s shot from a narrow angle was diverted up and over the stretching Loris Karius by Botman as United tightened their grip on the trophy.

Weghorst threatened again in first-half stoppage time with a well-struck effort from distance, but Karius — who made his first start since February 2021 — was equal to it.

Casemiro opened the scoring for Manchester United as they ended their six-year wait for a major trophy. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Newcastle returned in the second half with an improved yet toothless performance, with Joelinton coming closest but having his shot well-blocked by Lisandro Martinez, as United comfortably saw out the victory.

“No complaints with how we played, obviously the scoreline doesn’t say that, and that’s where football can be cruel,” Newcastle manager Howe said. “I’m sorry we couldn’t deliver for the fans today.”

Newcastle’s fans, who had created a sea of black and white with give-away plastic flags at the stadium’s west side during the closing minutes, drifted away before the trophy presentation. The club has now lost each of their past nine matches at Wembley, a run that began in the 1974 FA Cup final.

By contrast Man United’s fans were in full voice as Bruno Fernandes raised the trophy, which they hope will be the first of many under Erik ten Hag.

United have enjoyed an improved season in their first term under the former Ajax manager. They’re third in the Premier League table and still in the Europa League draw. Ten Hag is the first manager at Old Trafford to win silverware since Jose Mourinho.

Information from other sources contributed to this report.