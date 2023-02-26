Atiku wins Osun with 354,366 votes

…Osun records less than 50% of its eligible voters
Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo
The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar was on Sunday declared winner in Osun State having polled 354,366 votes.
PDP was closely followed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who polled 343,945.
Our correspondent reports that out of the total number of collected Permanent Voters Cards in Osun— 1,534,948, only 756,744 voted which is 49.3% of its eligible voters leaving out 778,204 persons— 50.7%
The results were announced by the returning officer, Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos State, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola at the the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), head office in Osogbo, Osun State capital.
Prof. Ogunsola gave the breakdown of the presidential election results as—
