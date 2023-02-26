Champion Newspapers Limited
Atiku wins Osun with 354,366 votes

By Editor
276
…Osun records less than 50% of its eligible voters
Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo
The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar was on Sunday declared winner in Osun State having polled 354,366 votes.
PDP was closely followed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who polled 343,945.
Our correspondent reports that out of the total number of collected Permanent Voters Cards in Osun— 1,534,948, only 756,744 voted which is 49.3% of its eligible voters leaving out 778,204 persons— 50.7%
The results were announced by the returning officer, Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos State, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola at the the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), head office in Osogbo, Osun State capital.
 
Prof. Ogunsola gave the breakdown of the presidential election results as—
A :1006
AA :129
AAC :402
ADC :3988
ADP :1519
APC : 343945
APGA : 613
APM : 291
APP : 149
BP : 206
LP : 23283
NNPP : 713
NRB : 623
PDP : 354366
PRP : 277
SDP : 225
YPP : 347
ZLP : 1121
Total vote casts : 756, 744
Total valid votes: 733,203
Rejected votes : 23,541
Here’s the local government areas results;
Boluwaduro LGA
APC: 4566
LP: 175
NNPP: 03
PDP: 6076
Valid votes: 10912
Invalid votes: 195
Votes cast: 11107
IFEDAYO LGA
APC: 3610
LP: 93
NNPP: 03
PDP: 5744
Valid Votes: 9498
Invalid votes: 148
Votes Cast: 9,646
ILESA WEST LGA
APC: 9803
LP: 1651
NNPP: 26
PDP: 10841
Valid Votes: 22825
Invalid votes: 697
Votes Cast: 23522
ATAKUMOSA WEST LGA
APC: 5003
LP:  355
NNPP: 04
PDP:  7078
Valid votes: 12646
INVALID
Votes Cast: 13011
IFE -North LGA
APC.        7915
LP.           667
NNPP.     012
PDP.        9754
Votes cast: 19608
Invalid votes: 1260
Valid votes: 18348
Ila LGA
APC.  9,841
LP.      230
NNPP    011
PDP.       12,334
Valid votes.  22,571
Invalid.            492
Votes cast.    23,063
Irepodun Local Government
Registered voters.    58,597
Accreditation.            25,825
APC.                           10,437
LP.                                  210
NNPP.                             013
PDP.                           14,541
Valid votes.              25411
Invalid votes.            412
Total vote cast.        25,823
Oriade local government
Registered voters.        69,606
Accreditation.                28,897
APC.                           11,745
LP.                                   677
NNPP.                              010
PDP.                            14,982
Valid votes.           27800
Invalid votes.         795
Total.                     28595
Obokun local government
Registered voters       53,256
Accreditation.              23,299
APC.                          8196
LP.                               316
NNPP.                         014
PDP.                       14,084
Valid votes.          22,831
Invalid votes.             464
Total votes.         23,295
Ife-East local government
Registered voters.    114,363
Accredited voters.      39,514
APC.                         20,903
LP.                               2422
NNPP.                           088
PDP.                          12,818
Valid votes.              37385
Invalid votes.               2068
Total vote cast.        39,453
Ola-Oluwa local government
Registered voters.        37,134
Accredited voters.         16,345
APC.                            7,355
LP.                                  142
NNPP.                            039
PDP.                             8,134
Valid votes.               15,829
Invalid votes.                510
Total votes cast.      16,339
Orolu local government
Registered voters.   39639
Accredited voters.   17,709
APC.                              7720
LP.                                   197
NNPP.                               013
PDP.                               8,944
Valid votes.                   17057
Invalid votes.                     383
Total vote cast.             17,440
Atakumosa-East local government
Registered voters.          41,008
Accredited voters.          12,648
APC.                                  2,768
LP.                                        100
NNPP.                                    07
PDP.                                  9,405
Valid votes.                    12,395
Invalid votes.                     252
Total votes cast.            12,647
Osogbo Local Government
Registered voters.            142,371
Accredited voters.              52,810
APC.                                       28,474
LP.                                             2937
NNPP.                                          050
PDP.                                        19,085
Valid votes.                             50,324
Invalid votes.                             1483
Total vote cast.                      52,807
Ede-South local government
Registered voters.           54,860
Accredited voters.            23147
APC.                                  5477
LP.                                       537
NNPP.                                    19
PDP.                                 16,142
Valid votes.                    22,476
Invalid votes.                     667
Total vote cast.           23,143
Odo-Otin local government
Registered voters.             66844
Accredited voters.             26,229
APC.                                    10,825
LP.                                          506
NNPP.                                      13
PDP.                                   14,098
Valid votes.                      25,686
Invalid votes.                         543
Total vote cast.               26,229
Egbedore local government
Registered voters.              53129
Accredited voters.              21,214
APC.                                     8536
LP.                                        1469
NNPP.                                      37
PDP.                                    10432
Valid votes.               20,733
Invalid votes.              470
Total vote cast.        21,203
IFe -South local government
Registered voters.              56693
Accredited voters.              20,960
APC.                                   9,555
LP.                                         554
NNPP.                                     30
PDP.                                    9765
Valid votes.                       20,251
Invalid votes                        703
Total votes cast.             20,954
Ilesa-East local government
Registered voters.             75155
Accredited voters.             22,313
APC.                                   9580
LP.                                       1350
NNPP.                                     24
PDP                                    10,089
Valid votes.                    21505
Invalid votes.                      808
Total vote cast.              22,313
Boripe local government
Registered voters.            69,527
Accredited voters.            25,533
APC.                                 15325
LP.                                       294
NNPP.                                   09
PDP.                                 8,921
Valid votes.                    24863
Invalid votes.                    670
Total votes cast.         25,533
Ayedire local government
Registered voters.             37,067
Accredited voters.             16,234
APC.                                     7,714
LP.                                          168
NNPP.                                       02
PDP.                                    8,015
Valid votes.                        16018
Invalid votes.                         210
Total votes cast.              16,228
Ife-Central local government
Registered voters.          113,196
Accredited voters.           35,692
APC.                                   19,362
LP.                                         3374
NNPP.                                      111
PDP.                                    10,777
Valid votes.                        34331
Invalid votes.                        1308
Total vote cast.                 35639
Olorunda local government area
Registered voters.           104,662
Accredited voters.              40,108
APC.                                   21, 482
LP.                                         1,649
NNPP.                                         42
PDP.                                     14,674
Valid votes.                        38,488
Invalid votes.                         1094
Total vote cast.                  39,582
