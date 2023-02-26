Atiku wins Osun with 354,366 votes

…Osun records less than 50% of its eligible voters

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar was on Sunday declared winner in Osun State having polled 354,366 votes.

PDP was closely followed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who polled 343,945.

Our correspondent reports that out of the total number of collected Permanent Voters Cards in Osun— 1,534,948, only 756,744 voted which is 49.3% of its eligible voters leaving out 778,204 persons— 50.7%

The results were announced by the returning officer, Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos State, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola at the the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), head office in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Prof. Ogunsola gave the breakdown of the presidential election results as—

A :1006 AA :129 AAC :402 ADC :3988 ADP :1519 APC : 343945 APGA : 613 APM : 291 APP : 149 BP : 206 LP : 23283 NNPP : 713 NRB : 623 PDP : 354366 PRP : 277 SDP : 225 YPP : 347 ZLP : 1121 Total vote casts : 756, 744 Total valid votes: 733,203 Rejected votes : 23,541

Here’s the local government areas results;

Boluwaduro LGA

APC: 4566

LP: 175

NNPP: 03

PDP: 6076

Valid votes: 10912

Invalid votes: 195

Votes cast: 11107

IFEDAYO LGA

APC: 3610

LP: 93

NNPP: 03

PDP: 5744

Valid Votes: 9498

Invalid votes: 148

Votes Cast: 9,646

ILESA WEST LGA

APC: 9803

LP: 1651

NNPP: 26

PDP: 10841

Valid Votes: 22825

Invalid votes: 697

Votes Cast: 23522

ATAKUMOSA WEST LGA

APC: 5003

LP: 355

NNPP: 04

PDP: 7078

Valid votes: 12646

INVALID

Votes Cast: 13011

IFE -North LGA

APC. 7915

LP. 667

NNPP. 012

PDP. 9754

Votes cast: 19608

Invalid votes: 1260

Valid votes: 18348

Ila LGA

APC. 9,841

LP. 230

NNPP 011

PDP. 12,334

Valid votes. 22,571

Invalid. 492

Votes cast. 23,063

Irepodun Local Government

Registered voters. 58,597

Accreditation. 25,825

APC. 10,437

LP. 210

NNPP. 013

PDP. 14,541

Valid votes. 25411

Invalid votes. 412

Total vote cast. 25,823

Oriade local government

Registered voters. 69,606

Accreditation. 28,897

APC. 11,745

LP. 677

NNPP. 010

PDP. 14,982

Valid votes. 27800

Invalid votes. 795

Total. 28595

Obokun local government

Registered voters 53,256

Accreditation. 23,299

APC. 8196

LP. 316

NNPP. 014

PDP. 14,084

Valid votes. 22,831

Invalid votes. 464

Total votes. 23,295

Ife-East local government

Registered voters. 114,363

Accredited voters. 39,514

APC. 20,903

LP. 2422

NNPP. 088

PDP. 12,818

Valid votes. 37385

Invalid votes. 2068

Total vote cast. 39,453

Ola-Oluwa local government

Registered voters. 37,134

Accredited voters. 16,345

APC. 7,355

LP. 142

NNPP. 039

PDP. 8,134

Valid votes. 15,829

Invalid votes. 510

Total votes cast. 16,339

Orolu local government

Registered voters. 39639

Accredited voters. 17,709

APC. 7720

LP. 197

NNPP. 013

PDP. 8,944

Valid votes. 17057

Invalid votes. 383

Total vote cast. 17,440

Atakumosa-East local government

Registered voters. 41,008

Accredited voters. 12,648

APC. 2,768

LP. 100

NNPP. 07

PDP. 9,405

Valid votes. 12,395

Invalid votes. 252

Total votes cast. 12,647

Osogbo Local Government

Registered voters. 142,371

Accredited voters. 52,810

APC. 28,474

LP. 2937

NNPP. 050

PDP. 19,085

Valid votes. 50,324

Invalid votes. 1483

Total vote cast. 52,807

Ede-South local government

Registered voters. 54,860

Accredited voters. 23147

APC. 5477

LP. 537

NNPP. 19

PDP. 16,142

Valid votes. 22,476

Invalid votes. 667

Total vote cast. 23,143

Odo-Otin local government

Registered voters. 66844

Accredited voters. 26,229

APC. 10,825

LP. 506

NNPP. 13

PDP. 14,098

Valid votes. 25,686

Invalid votes. 543

Total vote cast. 26,229

Egbedore local government

Registered voters. 53129

Accredited voters. 21,214

APC. 8536

LP. 1469

NNPP. 37

PDP. 10432

Valid votes. 20,733

Invalid votes. 470

Total vote cast. 21,203

IFe -South local government

Registered voters. 56693

Accredited voters. 20,960

APC. 9,555

LP. 554

NNPP. 30

PDP. 9765

Valid votes. 20,251

Invalid votes 703

Total votes cast. 20,954

Ilesa-East local government

Registered voters. 75155

Accredited voters. 22,313

APC. 9580

LP. 1350

NNPP. 24

PDP 10,089

Valid votes. 21505

Invalid votes. 808

Total vote cast. 22,313

Boripe local government

Registered voters. 69,527

Accredited voters. 25,533

APC. 15325

LP. 294

NNPP. 09

PDP. 8,921

Valid votes. 24863

Invalid votes. 670

Total votes cast. 25,533

Ayedire local government

Registered voters. 37,067

Accredited voters. 16,234

APC. 7,714

LP. 168

NNPP. 02

PDP. 8,015

Valid votes. 16018

Invalid votes. 210

Total votes cast. 16,228

Ife-Central local government

Registered voters. 113,196

Accredited voters. 35,692

APC. 19,362

LP. 3374

NNPP. 111

PDP. 10,777

Valid votes. 34331

Invalid votes. 1308

Total vote cast. 35639

Olorunda local government area

Registered voters. 104,662

Accredited voters. 40,108

APC. 21, 482

LP. 1,649

NNPP. 42

PDP. 14,674

Valid votes. 38,488

Invalid votes. 1094

Total vote cast. 39,582