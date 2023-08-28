Lagos Camp: Corps members tasked to be critical thinkers, innovators at service year

2023 Batch “B” Stream II corps members at the NYSC Lagos Orientation Camp in Iyana-Ipaja, have been urged to attend the service year with innovative minds and as critical thinkers.

This call was made Monday by the Desk Officer of Service Innovation, Bola Odimayo, while delivering her lecture.

Speaking about the constitution of Service Innovation, she said, it is an introduction of new services or incremental improvements of existing services.

She said to achieve service innovation, three objectives must be managed at the same time: do the right thing, do it right, and get better all the time.

She said the benefits of innovation are increased engagement, increased interaction, increased passion and increased problem-solving.

Tasking the corps members to take up the roles of an innovator, she said to be an innovator, they must be focused, regular at their place of work, open to new and creative ideas and implement it, provide solutions to challenges and it must be implementable.

Finally, she urged the corps members to be the change they want to see in the world, leveraging technology to create the world they wish to see.