N5bn subsidy palliative: Nigerians task FG on long term solution

GLORIA EZELE

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the federal government’s approval of N5 billion grant to each of the 36 states of the federation for the procurement of grains as well as five trucks of rice as palliatives to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

While some believe that the palliative will help cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal on vulnerable members of society, others are of the view that the federal government should consider investing in long term solutions.

Also, they said that the fund could be spent on other initiatives that would grow the economy.

They however, argued that the fund could be better spent on other initiatives, such as improving public transportation or providing aid to specific groups like orphans and the elderly.

Meanwhile, the debate over the rice palliatives, further highlights the complex and multifaceted nature of poverty and inequality in Nigeria. On one hand, the palliatives could provide much needed relief to those struggling to afford basic necessities.

Sources maintained that it is important to consider how the rice palliatives fit into broader strategy for addressing the country’s socio economic challenges, adding that it’s clear that there is no easy solution, and the government will need to carefully consider all the options available.

A source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said “The government should be investing in long term solutions, not just short-term handouts.

A Business Man, Mr. Ndubuisi Samuel said “We need real change that will help people lift themselves out of poverty, not just temporary relief. The government should be focused on creating jobs and improving education, not just giving out food.

“I am worried that the rice palliatives will be distributed to the wrong people. There is a risk that those who are most in need will not receive the assistance, while those who are already well off will be able to take advantage of the program.

“This could exacerbate inequality and make the problem even worse. We need to make sure that the distribution of the rice is fair and transparent and that those who are most in need get the help they need.

“To sum up, the Federal Government’s decision to provide rice palliatives to all the states in Nigeria is a complex and multifaceted issue.

“There are varieties of potential impacts both positive and negative that need to be taken into consideration. While the palliatives may provide some short-term relieve for those who are struggling, it is important to consider the long-term implications for the economy, agriculture and food security,” he said