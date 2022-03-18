Lagos Assembly aspirant hints on strategy for Epe development

IBRAHIM QUADRI

An aspirant hoping to occupy the Epe constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Kehinde Kadri-Edu has itemized the strategy aimed to bring development to the area if elected.

KennyKadri believes with appropriate lobby and her experience as a former Vice Chairman in Epe Local Government, Epe division would have it good in her representation.

According to her, “Through the listening Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, I will strongly *lobby* for the continuation of Marina project. Because this project if continues and completed, will bring a serious face lift to our region and will create strings of multiple employment for my people.

“I will also agitate for special quota and consideration for Civil Service employment for my constituents because many opportunities in the state had eluded us sue to our distance to the seat of power and even lack of information.

While citing an example, she said, “Hardly you can see the awareness sign board or banners of most Ministries and agencies programs in EPE constituency One which are visible around in other parts of the State .

“Remember , information is power, it is when you have information that you can know and act in the right direction…we need information to get involved in many opportunities going on in the State.

“Hardly, can you see any constituency in Lagos State without an industry with employment of at least 250 to 500 people except EPE Constituency One!.

“I want to assure you that with me as your Assembly member, I will facilitate some industries to EPE constituency 1 through the help of State Govt , the Royal Fathers and my personal friends from EPE and outside here that are on the job . Sentiment apart, I will represent you very well with newest ideas.”