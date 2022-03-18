Champion Newspapers Limited
Electoral Act: Court orders Malami to delete Section 84(12), gives reason

Latest News
By Peter
Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.
7

The Abia State division of the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia on Friday ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami to delete Section 84 (12) of the amended Electoral Act without delay.

Justice Evelyn Anyadike ordered Malami to delete the section of the Electoral Amendment Act “forthwith” because it’s unconstitutional.

In her judgment, Justice Anyadike held that the section was “unconstitutional, invalid, illegal, null, void and of no effect whatsoever and ought to be struck down as it cannot stand when it is in violation of the clear provisions of the Constitution.”

She ordered that the Attorney General of the Federation “forthwith delete the said Subsection 12 of Section 84 from the body of the Electoral Act, 2022”.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently signed the amended Electoral Act.

He appealed to the National Assembly to delete the provision claiming that it violated the Constitution and breached the rights of government appointees.

 

