EFCC: We are not certain how long Obiano will be in detention

For the embattled former governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, who was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at about 8.30 pm on Thursday, this may well be the beginning of what promises to be a long season of socio-political winter.

This is because the EFCC said it does not know how long the former governor will be in their detention.

Obiano, who stepped down as governor on Thursday having completed the maximum two terms of eight years, which the Constitution allows for governors, was arrested same day at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

His successor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, took oath of office yesterday at the Government House in Awka, popularly known as Agu Awka.

Obiano, who was at the occasion left shortly after Soludo was sworn in.

He was billed to fly to Houston Texas in the United States of America where he was living before he became governor.

Obiano, who was detained at the EFCC facility in Lagos, was flown to Abuja with the first flight early Friday morning.

An EFCC source, who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, confirmed the latest development to newsmen this morning.

Debunking another story that popped up online today that Obiano has been released, the EFCC source said, “That is not true. He is still with us. In fact, he was moved from Lagos to Abuja this morning (Friday) with the first flight.”

Asked specifically what Obiano is being detained for, he said, “I don’t have those details with me. I am not involved in the investigations. But the details will be made available before the end of the today (Friday).

“But don’t forget that Obiano has been on the EFCC watchlist since November last year.

“That was when we requested the Nigeria Immigration Service to provide information on his movement out of the country from airports, or other points of exit.

“But his immunity as a governor prevented his arrest until he handed over to his successor on Thursday.”

Asked how long Obiano will be detained, the official said, “I can’t say for sure but he will be here for as long as we want him. There is no hurry. The interrogation will start today and those who are going to interrogate him are here in Abuja. That is why he was transferred from Lagos to Abuja.

“We don’t know how long Obiano will be here but I can assure you, he will be with us for as long as it takes to do the job.”