Labour Party state chairmen overpower Police at LP headquarters

Latest News
By Peter
5
It was a wild drama as visiting 36 States Chairmen of the Labour Party (LP) yesterday evening in Abuja forced their way into the party’s National Secretariat ahead of a meeting with Julius Abure, the embattled national chairman of the party.

The delegation who were in Abuja to show their support for the LP’s executives who have been at the centre of conflicting court orders on their tenure was earlier prevented entry into the premises by a detachment of policemen allegedly deployed by the FCT Police Command.

… developing story

 

 

Peter 9131 posts 0 comments
