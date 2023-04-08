Super Falcons soar to victory against Haiti despite late drama

The Super Falcons are making steady progress in their preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup as they secured a hard-fought victory against Haiti in an international friendly match on Friday.

It was gathered that despite a late struggle, the Nigerian side managed to seal a 2-1 win against the World Cup debutants in Antalya, Turkey. The victory comes after a series of six consecutive defeats for the nine-time African champions.

Nigeria dominated the game from the outset, with FC Barcelona Feminine forward Asisat Oshoala scoring in the 22nd minute, although the goal was disallowed. Esther Okoronkwo then gave Nigeria the lead in the 40th minute with a sublime freekick.

The second half saw the Super Falcons continue their dominance, with Oshoala scoring again in the 58th minute to make it 2-0 through a goal-mouth scramble. The Haitians managed to score in the 75th minute after the Nigerian defenders failed to clear their lines, but the Super Falcons had to hold on for the win.

The Nigerian team will take on New Zealand in their next match on April 11.

