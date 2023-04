Service of Songs for late Engr Funmilola Ojelade ,immediate past president of APWEN held in Lagos

Deputy President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Margret Oguntala. And others in a procession during the Candlelight.

L-r … National Chairman Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers. Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun ; Chairman .Nigerian Society of Engineers Victoria Island Branch (NSEVI), Engr Emeka Ibeh; past President (APWEN) Engr Dr, Felicia Agubata, Chairman (NSE) ikeja branch Engr Femi John Adedotun; Deputy President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Margret Oguntala; Chairman APWEN Lagos Engr Monsurah Alagbe and Vice Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Engr Atinuke Owolabi.

L-r…Past President (APWEN) Engr Dr, Felicia Agubata; Former Chairman of APWEN Lagos Engr Nimot Muili; Deputy President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Margret Oguntala; Engr Zansi Adebowale; Engr Mary Afolayan and Ngozi Egbeinyon.

Deputy President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Margret Oguntala; Chairman; Nigerian Society of Engineers Victoria Island Branch (NSEVI), Engr Emeka Ibeh. (both middle) and other Members of Community development members of (NSEVI).

L-r… National Chairman Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers. Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun ; Past Chairman APWEN Lagos ,Engr Laolu Adedapo- Aisida. APWEN South East Coordinator Engr Bosede Oyekunle and others.

From 5th Engr Mary Afolayan; Engr Monsurah Alagbe; Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Rev Engr Temitayo Okunoren- Makindipe; Engr Margret Oguntala; Very Rev Olusola Makindipe; Engr Dr . Felicia Agubata; Engr Nimot Muili; Engr Nwakaego Ojukwu and Others during the Candlelight at the Service of Songs for late Engr Funmilola Ojelade, immediate past president of APWEN held at NSE in Ikeja on 5/4/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

