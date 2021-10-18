Champion Newspapers Limited
Kalu, Dare eulogize Wike at Sun Awards

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has commended Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for the infrastructural revolution taking place in Rivers State.

 

Kalu made the commendation at the 2020 Sun Newspapers Award ceremony held at the Eko Hotel, Lagos at the weekend.

 

“I have taken official and unguided tours of projects up to Opobo Town. It is quite amazing that Governor Wike is doing so much.

 

“I am a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the truth must be told that Governor Wike is doing well, ” he said.

The Senator also commended Governor Wike for his courage to speak the truth to power in the country.

Senator Kalu who is also the Publisher of The Sun Newspapers described Governor Wike as “his good friend who has not allowed political differences to separate them.”

He added that Governor Wike’s choice as The Sun Man of the Year was well deserved.

Also speaking, the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, commended the Rivers Governor for his statesmanship and apolitical posture.

Dare recalled that Governor Wike invited him, as an APC member to commission the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt.

The Minister stated that such posture was very good for the political development of the nation.

 

He described the Real Madrid Football Academy as a model for education and youth development in Africa.

 

Receiving The Sun Man of the Year 2020 on behalf of Governor Wike, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, dedicated the award to God and the people of the State.

 

Dr Banigo said that since 2015, Governor Wike has used the NEW Rivers Vision to transform the State.

The Deputy Governor was accompanied by the Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie, some members of the State Executive Council and some Council Chairmen.

