NPAN calls on members to empanel internal Ombudsman mechanism

 .Insists on co-regulation, not govt regulation

 

The Executive Council of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has called on respective member-organisations and the industry at large to empanel an Internal Ombudsman mechanism for effective regulation of the industry.

NPAN stated this in a communique titled co-regulation, not govt regulation ,after a well-attended meeting on Tuesday October 12, 2021, at the NPAN Secretariat in Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos .

According to the organization “ we  deliberated on the regulatory framework for media operatives within the respective member-organisations and the industry at large and gave a November 1, 2021, deadline for each member to empanel an Internal Ombudsman mechanism.

 

This is even as steps are being quickened to empanel  at the industry level,  a  workable, quick and responsive system to address public complaints and concerns on mis-steps by the media and its operatives.

 

The internal  Ombudsman is :to ensure that the news organisation keeps to the canons of journalism practice and the code of ethics , to mediate in conflicts stemming from internal or external pressures , to keep news organisation honest and accountable to the public for news reported .to ensure that  the public’s right to know is protected .

 

The Internal Ombudsman in discharging its responsibilities is expected to work with the following tools:The Nigeria Union Of Journalists ((NUJ) Code of Ethics), The canons of journalism practice as encapsulated in FOBAC . (FOBAC stands for Fairness , Objectivity ,Balance , Accuracy and Completeness) .

 

The Council resolved to unfold soon, a global Ombudsman structure for the entire industry and the modalities for same

 

It reaffirms its commitment to responsible journalism, at all times.

 

 

