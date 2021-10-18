NPAN calls on members to empanel internal Ombudsman mechanism

.Insists on co-regulation, not govt regulation

The Executive Council of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has called on respective member-organisations and the industry at large to empanel an Internal Ombudsman mechanism for effective regulation of the industry.

NPAN stated this in a communique titled co-regulation, not govt regulation ,after a well-attended meeting on Tuesday October 12, 2021, at the NPAN Secretariat in Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos .

According to the organization “ we deliberated on the regulatory framework for media operatives within the respective member-organisations and the industry at large and gave a November 1, 2021, deadline for each member to empanel an Internal Ombudsman mechanism.

This is even as steps are being quickened to empanel at the industry level, a workable, quick and responsive system to address public complaints and concerns on mis-steps by the media and its operatives.

The internal Ombudsman is :to ensure that the news organisation keeps to the canons of journalism practice and the code of ethics , to mediate in conflicts stemming from internal or external pressures , to keep news organisation honest and accountable to the public for news reported .to ensure that the public’s right to know is protected .

The Internal Ombudsman in discharging its responsibilities is expected to work with the following tools:The Nigeria Union Of Journalists ((NUJ) Code of Ethics), The canons of journalism practice as encapsulated in FOBAC . (FOBAC stands for Fairness , Objectivity ,Balance , Accuracy and Completeness) .

The Council resolved to unfold soon, a global Ombudsman structure for the entire industry and the modalities for same

It reaffirms its commitment to responsible journalism, at all times.