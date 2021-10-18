Senate uncovers how over N28bn was paid to unnamed MDAs by Budget Office

Adekunle Adesuji, Abuja

Senate has uncovered how the budget Office of Federation (BOF), paid N28 billion excess from 2015 budget to some unnamed government agencies .

The Senate Public Accounts Committee relied on 2016 Auditor General Report to uncover excess payment of N28 billion to some agencies in the country.

However, in a written response of Budget Office which was obtained by our correspondent says, ” The details of the MDAs under reference have not been provided to enable us respond appropriately.

Our correspondent observed the query has been issued to Budget Office for the four years .

The meeting scheduled for the Budget Office by Uroghide led Committee to respond to the query raised by the Auditor General was not attended by the Officials of the Budget Office.

The query reads, “The sum of N28,880,533,107.00 (Twenty-eight billion, eight hundred and eighty million, five hundred and thirty-three thousand, one hundred and seven naira) was paid to some MDAs as advance payment from their approved budgets in 2015.

“There was no evidence to show that these advances were recovered from the subsequent payments made to these MDAs, resulting in excess releases to the benefiting MDAs, above their appropriated amounts. Furthermore, there was no evidence of any supplementary budgetary allocation from the National Assembly. 290 Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation .

“The Director-General was requested to recover these advances from the benefiting MDAs from subsequent payments due to them and show evidence of supplementary approval from the National Assembly for the sum of N28,880,533,107.00 released as advances. Evidence of compliance should be furnished for verification.”

It could be recalled that the Budget Office has been in the office from the past few days ranging from payment of N151 billion without approval of National Assembly, granting oral approval from the Service Wide vote to four MDAs without approval of Minister of Finance