Kaduna abduction: 137 Kuriga school children rescued in Zamfara -DHQ

The Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Uba Sanni on Sunday confirmed the release of the 287 school children abducted by bandits in Kuriga community, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

But Military spokesperson Major General Edward Buba said 137 hostages – 76 females and 61 males – were rescued in the early hours of Sunday in neighbouring state of Zamfara.

Buba added that the rescued children would be conveyed to Kaduna where they would be handed over to the state government.

Kaduna Governor Uba Sani had earlier put the total number of hostages at over 200. Officials were not immediately available to comment on the discrepancy in reported hostage numbers.

This was contained in a press statement the Governor personally signed in the morning of Sunday, 24 March, 2024.

The Governor while confirming the release, acknowledged the efforts of all Nigerians particularly the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu in ensuring that the children returned home.

He confirmed that they were safe and in good health.

On Thursday, 7 March, 2024, bandits stormed Kuriga and abducted 287 pupils of Kuriga Secondary School and LEA Primary School, and later demanded for N1 billion ransom before the children will be released.

At a time they threatened to kill the children if their demand was not met.

The statement read, “In the name of Allah the Beneficient, the Most Merciful, I wish to announce that our Kuriga school children have been released.

Our special appreciation goes to our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for prioritizing the safety and security of Nigerians and particularly ensuring that the abducted Kuriga school children are released unharmed. While the school children were in captivity, I spoke with Mr. President several times. He shared our pains, comforted us and worked round the clock with us to ensure the safe return of the children.

Special mention must also be made of our dear brother, the National Security Adviser, Mal. Nuhu Ribadu for his exemplary leadership. I spent sleepless nights with Mal. Ribadu finetuning strategies and coordinating the operations of the security agencies, which eventually resulted in this successful outcome.

The Nigerian Army also deserves special commendation for showing that with courage, determination and commitment, criminal elements can be degraded and security restored in our communities.

We also thank all Nigerians who prayed fervently for the safe return of the school children. This is indeed a day of joy. We give Almighty Allah all the glory.

.Tinubu welcomes their release, says schools must be made safe, secure for learning

However, President Bola Tinubu welcomes the news of the release of the Kuriga school children in Kaduna State and emphasizes the importance of collaboration between the federal government and states for expected outcomes, especially on matters of security.

The President commends the National Security Adviser, the Security Agencies, and the Kaduna State Government for the dispatch and diligence with which they handled this situation, noting that incipient urgency, meticulous attention, and tireless dedication are critical to optimal outcomes in cases of mass abductions.

President Tinubu also welcomes the release of pupils of a Tsangaya school in Sokoto State, commending all the parties to the feat for their valiant effort.

The President assures Nigerians that his administration is deploying detailed strategies to ensure that our schools remain safe sanctuaries of learning, not lairs for wanton abductions.

Terrorists attack military base in Yobe, one soldier dies

.Terrorists attack military base in Yobe, kill one soldier

Meanwhile, terrorists on Sunday attacked a military base in Gujba town in Gujba local government area of Yobe State killing an Army officer and destroying military patrol vehicles.

According to sources, the suspected terrorists drove into Gujba town and attacked the military patrol vehicles where they engaged the security operatives at the base in a fierced shooting.

It was gathered that residents were forced to run into nearby bushes for safety but a military source said the troops repelled the attack, the Punch online reported.

A resident of Gujba, Modu Bahna, while narrating his ordeal, said, “Today at about 12:15am, suspected Boko Haram insurgents came to our town; we heard sporadic gunshots and ran into the bush for our lives.”

He revealed that to his knowledge, no civilian lost his or her life as everyone including young, old women and children ran away, adding that the attackers did not burn any house or public structure but went straight to the military vehicles and torched them.

Another resident, Bakura Mohamed said, “the attack took us by surprise. We thought Boko Haram had ended.

“The attackers did not kill anyone or steal from the food stores. They only attacked the two patrol vehicles in a military base situated in the community.

“We will continue to stay in Gujba; we are not going anywhere. We want the government to bring more security personnel to the town for the protection of our lives and property”, he stated.

The DPO of Gujba local government confirmed the attack, saying there was a report that there was an attack in Gujba town last night by suspected insurgents.

He added that, “ Human casualties have not come on for now. I am aware that the two security patrol vehicles were completely razed and one soldier died.”