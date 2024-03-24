Lassa fever: NCDC records 20 deaths across 16 states as cases rise

BLESSING AKOROWOSI

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said there are new cases of Lassa Fever in the country with a record of 20 deaths across 16 states in one week.

According to the NCDC report on its official website, the period spans from February 26 to March 3, 2024.

It noted that in the 9th week of 2024, there was an increase in confirmed cases compared to the 96 recorded in week eight.

It disclosed that Nigeria recorded 109 cases in one week.

In the data, the states affected were Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Benue, Ebonyi, Kogi, Kaduna, Taraba, Enugu, Delta, Jigawa, Adamawa, Anambra, Rivers, Ogun, and Oyo.

The report noted that 62 per cent of all the confirmed cases were reported from Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi, while 38 per cent were from 24 states with confirmed cases.

It stated that the predominant age group affected was 31 to 40 years old, while the male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.9.

The data indicated that the number of suspected cases increased compared to what was reported for the same period in 2023, stating that eight new healthcare workers were affected in reporting week 9.

‘‘Cumulatively, the report shows that from weeks one to nine, Nigeria recorded 682 confirmed cases and 128 deaths with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.8 per cent, which is higher than the CFR for the same period in 2023, which was 16.1 per cent”, it stated.

