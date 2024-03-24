Anambra 2025: I’ll run again, LP’s Valentine Ozigbo  declares

Mr Valentine Ozigbo, a Chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), has said that he was not impressed with the performance of Gov. Chukwuma Soludo as governor of Anambra.

Therefore, he says, he will contest the governorship election in 2025 to provide better governance for the people of Anambra

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Soludo clocked two years in office on March 17.

Ozigbo who spoke to journalists in Awka said he would contest in 2025 to as part of his avowed commitment to serve Anambra people.

He said he decided not to make comments on governance of Anambra two years after the last election but had now decided to provide opposition in order to tell people of the state that they deserved more quality governance.

According to him, “I want to say that I am still Committed to serving Anambra.

“I am not impressed with Soludo’s two years in office.

“Anambra is a great state, so, for you to serve the state well, you must be courteous.

“You must be humble and relate with people in order to understand the people and make them to be part of what you are doing for them.

“After the 2021 election, I resolved to be quiet in the first two years but going forward, I want to start holding Soludo responsible for his actions,” he said.

Ozigbo, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, said he was interested in the coming election on the platform of the LP.

He said he was a respecter of zoning arrangement in Anambra and would only serve for a single term of four years, if elected.

“You will be proud of Anambra if I become the governor.

“I am a victim of transactional Politics, so much betrayal even among those that were made leaders in the movement but we have learnt our lessons.

“I respect zoning but it must be mixed with merit to make sense.

“I will serve a single tenure of four years and based on integrity, I will honour the zoning arrangement.

“Four years is enough for me to make the most impact and move on,” he said.(NAN)