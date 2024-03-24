Many fear dead, homes, destroyed as irate youths clash in Plateau community

.Ramadan: 4 die in Bauchi stampede for food items

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Undisclosed number of persons were reportedly killed while several homes and barns destroyed as cattles rustled after a violent clash between irate youths erupted in Ponglong area of Lalin district of Mikang Local government area of Plateau state.

The clash said to be between ‘Motola Youths and Taroh youths erupted on Saturday night in Mikang local government of the state.

Daily Champion gathered that some persons were killed,while the numbers of those who sustained various degrees of injuries are also reported to be high.

Speaking to our correspondent about the unfortunate scenario, Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) chairman of Mikang Local Government Council, Hon. Daniel Kungmi, said the clash which occurred between two persons were later hijacked by irate youths and criminals.

According to him, “Within a short while, the situation degenerated leading to burning down of houses and barns.

“Several criminal elements took advantage of the unfortunate situation and rustled cattles as well as other valuables.”

He added that, “immediately we got the news of the clash, we reported the incident to security operatives who moved swiftly to the affected community to restore law and order.”

“I just returned from the affected community and the situation is under control, but for now, we can not ascertain the number of persons killed in the clash.”

“I am also in touch with the Transition committee Chairman of Langtang North Local government council Hon Nanmwa Kumzhi, and we would be holding a critical stakeholders meeting soon as this clash is between brothers ”

Kungmi urged residents of the area to remain calm, and be warry of criminal elements as the situation is under control.

“I call on the people to be more tolerable and cautious of undesirable elements that might want to take advantage of the unfortunate situation to inflict harm on innocent persons.”

He also confirmed that the Commissioner of Police in the state is expected to visit the affected community on Sunday.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred hasn’t responded to phone by our correspondent, when contacted on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

However, not less than four people have lost their lives in a stampede during an almsgiving (zakat) exercise for the poor in Bauchi State.

The stampede occurred at the Shafa Holdings Company plc headquarters along Jos Road, on Sunday at about 10 am, Channels TV reported.

A 17-year-old Naima Abdullahi, is currently receiving medical treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital in Bauchi.

The police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili, who confirmed the incident, noted that the situation was under control. He stated that the police acted swiftly upon hearing the news, and the police commissioner encouraged the public to stay composed.

On visiting the scene, the crowd had been dispersed, and police vehicles were stationed in the area.

As of press time, there was no official information from the company.