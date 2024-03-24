Military can’t intimidate us by declaring Chika Edoziem wanted – IPOB

By Phil Okose, Onitsha and Pamela Eboh

Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), posited Sunday, that it should not be intimidated by declaring its Head, Directorate of State, (HDOS), wanted along side violent terrorists, bandits and criminals by the Nigerian military .

Reacting through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB stated that, “The Nigerian government failed and will always fail to stop IPOB by their use of intimidation, blackmail, and propaganda because we have maintained a non-violent approach in our self-determination movement to restore Biafra Nation.

“Linking Simon Ekpa, Zuma, Temple, and Gentle the murderers, to the gentle leader, Mazi Chika Edoziem, is totally reckless attitude of the Nigeria military headquarters. All these criminals mentioned, IPOB distanced itself from the time immemorial and we cannot associate with criminals and vampires.

” IPOB worldwide assured our people that they cannot deceive them or harm them for any reason. The Nigerian defence headquarters showed that they are confused about ESN Operatives and IPOB volunteers and movement.

“Mazi Chika Edoziem, the Head of the Directorate of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (HDOS), is a gentle and disciplined leader who has led IPOB peacefully for over a decade and has maintained the United Nation’s principles of seeking Self Determination through a referendum.

” He has not been associated with any crime or violence, neither in Biafra Land or in diaspora. For the Nigerian military to declare him wanted among the violent terrorists and criminals is the same violent suppression approach that the lawless Nigerian government has adopted against Biafrans and the Self- Determination movement

“It is unfortunate that the Nigeria Military has reduced their reputation by turning themselves into a propaganda Army. The Nigerian Security Forces know that the violent criminals in the East are under the command of the Nigerian agent, Simon Ekpa. Those criminals are not ESN Operatives nor IPOB volunteers led by Mazi Chika Edoziem under our Supreme leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

” Those criminals were recruited by the Nigerian government through Simon Ekpa. They used them to infiltrate and blackmail IPOB, but we busted and exposed them earlier. Irrespective that IPOB has severally disassociated its movement from them, the Nigeria government keeps linking their activities to IPOB/ESN in order to achieve their mission, which is to blackmail us.

” The secret deal that APC-led Government in Nigeria entered with Simon Ekpa and his recruited criminals to blackmail IPOB will be further uncovered as we go along one day at a time,” it stated

The movement described as insult to it by the Nigeria Defense Headquarters and the military spokesman to declare Mazi Chika Edoziem wanted.

“We have crossed the Rubicon. If you want one of us, be ready to take all of us. We are focused and resolute in Biafra Independence restoration,” IPOB affirmed