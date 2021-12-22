Just In : Senate passes 2022 Appropriation Bill of N17.13trn Latest News By Peter On Dec 22, 2021 0 12 Share The Senate has passed 2022 Appropriation Bill of N17.126 trillion. This followed the adoption of the recommendations of the report of Senate Committee on Appropriation at plenary on Wednesday. President Muhammadu Buhari had on October 8, presented the 2022 budget proposal of N16.391 trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly for approval. Source: NAN For a better society Continue Reading 2022 Appropriation BillChampion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsJust In :Senate passes 2022 Appropriation Bill of N17.13trnLatest NewsNigeria champion newspapers 0 12 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram