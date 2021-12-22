FG declares Monday 27, Tuesday 28 December, 2021 and January 3, 2022 public holidays

The Federal Government has declared Monday 27th, Tuesday 28th December 2021 and Monday, 3rd January 2022 as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day celebrations respectively.

The declaration was contained in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja and signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, felicitated Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Aregbesola reportedly enjoined Christians “to practise the doctrine of Christ, which includes but not limited to these – faith, hope and love.”

“We must emulate the life of Jesus Christ in His practice and teachings on Humility, Service, Compassion, Patience, Peace and Righteousness, that His birth signifies. This will be the best way to portray Christ and celebrate his birth,” he was quoted to have said.

He emphasized that peace and security were two critical conditions for economic development and prosperity, urging Christians and Nigerians to make the best use of this festive period to pray for the total eradication of insecurity bedevilling our dear nation.

Aregbesola also charged Nigerians not to be lulled into a false sense of security on COVID-19 pandemic but to note that it is increasingly assuming a very dangerous and harmful dimension with the emergence of a virulent variant, Omicron.

“This calls for deliberate responsibility and discipline on the part of all,” the minister added.

He urged everyone to observe all the stipulated non-pharmaceutical protocols and guidelines such as wearing of facemasks, frequent washing of hands with soap and water, using of hand sanitizers and avoidance of large groups.

He also urged quick report to medical authorities of any respiratory illness observed in self and others before, during and after the Yuletide.

Speaking further, the Minister said this Yuletide called for spartan discipline in order to prevent the spread of the virus in our community and the nation as a whole.

Aregbesola said: “Moderately celebrate the festival without large groupings and observe all the protocols stipulated by medical authorities. Take it as a point of personal responsibility to prevent the spread of the virus”.

The minister also assured Nigerians that the Government had put in place effective measures for the security of life and property and expected Nigerians to support the efforts of security agencies by providing useful information that would assist them in the performance of their duties.

Aregbesola admonished all citizens to remain focused and expressed confidence that the year 2022 would be a better year for us all.

He wished all Christians in particular a happy Christmas and all Nigerians a peaceful and prosperous New Year celebration.

