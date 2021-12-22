Akpabio: Politicians advised against making disparaging remarks on colleagues

Politicians have been advised to learn to make significant issue-based statements that center on their own political achievements, as it touches the electorate and the society as a whole.

A public affairs analyst/commentator, -Comrade Cletus Udoinwang Udosen gave the advice while reacting to the three politicians who made damming and ridiculous statements against Senator Godswill Akpabio in 2019.

Senator Akpabio is now Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

Comrade Udosen identified Gov Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State; Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, and Senator Dino Melaye, as the three politicians that made damming and ridiculous statements against Senator Akpabio in 2019

According to Comrade Udosen, Governor Emmanuel was said to have boasted during one of his meetings with his Ibibio stakeholders that: ” By the time I finish with Akpabio in the forthcoming elections, there will not be such a name in the political lexicon of Akwa Ibom State. ”

While Femi Fani- Kayode had said of Akpabio:”A coward called Senator Akpabio shamelessly decamped to the APC to hide from being chased by his questionable past. I cannot join APC for any reason, even in the dream because APC is a sinking boat”, Comrade Udosen quoted Senator Melaye s saying: “Dear colleagues, I am sorry, we shall all miss Senator Akpabio in the Red Chambers. Senator Akpabio, I will miss you, but we shall meet on the streets of Abuja”.

Reacting, Comrade Udosen then advised politicians to refrain from playing God by making unguarded statements against people’s destiny.”

