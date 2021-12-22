Julius Berger Abumet shares love at Christmas, donates food and treated Mosquito Nets to the Less-Privileged in Abuja

In the spirit of the season, Abumet, Nigeria’s leading full-service aluminium and glass solutions company has donated food items and insecticidal treated nets to the less privileged in its host communities within the FCT.

Some of the communities that benefited from the company’s recent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) gesture are Idu-Paipe, close to the Idu Railway Station, and Piwoyi Community along the Airport Road, in Abuja. At Idu-Paipe, the company reached 540 households through the distribution of Insecticidal Treated Nets (ITN) to students and staff of LEA Primary School, Idu Paipe.

Addressing pupils and staff of the school, the Human Resources Manager, Abumet Nigeria Limited, Mr. Chime Nnabugwu, explained that the company is optimistic that the ITNs will help to curb the spread of malaria within the community while reducing the number of school absenteeism caused by malaria infection. Each student also received an Abumet branded string bag.

The Head Teacher of the school Mr. Agyo Sabo expressed his happiness and noted that the gesture was the first of its kind since he began working at the school. “It is very obvious from the kind of joy you see the pupils express. It means a lot to them. This is the first time we are receiving something like this from anybody since I have been here. And it is also quite an honour to have the General Manager (Mr. Alexander Hausner) lead the delegation to our school. We thank Abumet and its entire management and we hope they will visit us again with more in the coming year”, Sabo said.

In Piwoyi Community, Bema Home for Orphans and the Less-Privileged received about a million naira worth of food items, toiletries, and educational materials.

The General Manager of Abumet Nigeria Limited, Mr. Alexander Hausner, personally handed over the educational items pack to each student and encouraged them to be studious and hopeful for a great future. Receiving the other items, the Director, Bema Homes, Mr. Benedict Dzreke described the day as a special day for the orphanage. “For you, as a company to come and put a smile on the faces of our precious children is a thing of joy. I believe that what you have done today is not a misplacement. For the gifts presented to us today, we are short of words.”

Benedict extoled the humility and simplicity of the General Manager of Abumet. He said, “We want to thank you Mr. Alexander Hausner for personally leading the delegation. You have come here without the large entourage or a retinue of security we are accustomed to when a high-profit person is visiting the home. Abumet is a big name in Nigeria and your superior quality aluminium works are known all over, so also is the quality of reception that you accord to your customers.

“On behalf of Bema Homes, I want to thank you for the kind gesture, and we pray that the good Lord who sees in secrete, reward your company in the open. We want to see your company expand across Africa because of the quality of work you do”, Benedict Dzreke concluded.

Some Abumet staff who accompanied the General Manager, Alexander Hausner on the CSR outing were the Human Resources Manager, Chime Nnabugwu, and the company’s Brand Marketing Coordinator, Esther Duruibe. Others are Michael Ashofor and Ayomide Sunmonu of the Corporate Communications Department of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

Abumet is a member of the Julius Berger Group. It offers innovative, high-quality aluminium and glass products and services, making it available for delivery and installation across Nigeria and beyond. The company actively seeks the latest advances in aluminium and glass engineering and manufacturing, continuously upgrading its products and services for the benefit of its customers and clients.

