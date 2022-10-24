Just In: Rishi Sunak emerges new UK Prime Minister Latest NewsWorld By Peter On Oct 24, 2022 10 Share Rishi Sunak has emerged the new Leader of the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party. According to an announcement made by Sir Graham Brady, only one nomination was received by the 1922 Committee for the new leader of the party, and backed by 100 MPs. Sir Brady, therefore, declared Sunak to be the next party leader, and consequently the new Prime Minister. He confirmed that the new Tory leader Rishi Sunak will address MPs at 14:30 BST. Details later… For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsForeign NewsJust In: Rishi Sunak emerges new UK Prime MinisterLatest NewsNigeria champion newspapers 10 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
